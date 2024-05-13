2x points for loyalty members
Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Dallas 4144 S Cooper St
Tikka Bowls
Traditional Bowls
- Tikka Masala Bowl
Tender protein cooked in mild tomato-based sauce, served with basmati rice and Pico de Gallo.$10.99
- Smoked Tikka Masala Bowl
Tender protein cooked in a smokier tomato-based sauce, served with basmati rice and Pico de Gallo.$10.99
Wellness Bowls (Digital Only)
Biryanis
Wings (Halal)
Chaat Corner
- Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.$7.99
- Mexican Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.$7.99
- Pani Puri
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.$5.99
Sides
- Chips$1.99
- Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
- Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
- Plain Naan$2.29
- Garlic naan$2.69
- Samosa (2)$3.99
- Pineapple Guac$2.50
- Mango salsa$0.99
- Side Rice$3.49
- Extra Protein$2.95
- Extra Curry$2.49
- Tortilla$0.49
Beverages
Catering
Boxed Lunches
- Burritos For 5
Each box includes a burrito with your choices of rice, protein, curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream$60.00
- Burrito Bowls For 5
Each box includes a burrito bowl with your choices of rice, protein and curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream$60.00
- Naan Tacos For 5
Each box includes a Taco box with your choices of rice, protein and curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream$65.00
Appetizers
- Chips and dips (Minimum 15)$45.00+
- Samosa (Minimum 10)
Vegetable Samosa$8.75+
- Chili Paneer
Soft Indian cheese with Chili Sauce. Vegetarian$55.00
- Vegetable Manchurian
Spiced Vegetables Fritters. Vegan$45.00
- Smoked Chicken Wings
Spice level: Medium$65.00+
- Tikka Masala Chicken Wings
Spice Level: Mild$65.00+
- Angry Tikka Chicken Wings
Spice Level: Hot$65.00+
Entrees
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken in a creamy tomato sauce. Gluten Free$50.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Soft Indian Cheese in tomato-cream Sauce. Gluten Free and Vegetarian$50.00
- Chole Channa
Garbanzo Beans. Vegan and Gluten Free$45.00
- Smoked Chicken Tikka Masala
Smoked Chicken in a creamy tomato sauce. Gluten Free$50.00
- Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala
Smoked soft Indian cheese in tomato-cream sauce. Gluten free and Vegetarian$50.00
Rice
- Chicken Biryani
Fried basmati rice with boneless chicken, vegetables, nuts, and spices.$35.00+
- Paneer Biryani
Fried basmati rice with Indian soft cheese, vegetables, nuts, and spices.$35.00+
- Goat Biryani
Fried basmati rice with boneless chicken, vegetables, nuts, and spices.$35.00+
- Basmati Rice
Serves 10$15.00
- Brown Rice
Serves 10$15.00