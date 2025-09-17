NOW OPEN IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO
Tikka Bowls - Orlando 255 S Orange Avenue
Featured Items
Tikka Masala Bowl
Tender protein cooked in mild tomato-based sauce, served with basmati rice and Pico de Gallo.$10.99
Breakfast Bowls
Fluffy scrambled eggs with crispy hashbrowns and your choice of two strips of bacon or one sausage patty for a hearty, satisfying start to your day.$8.99
Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
Tikka Bowls
Combos
Burrito Combo
The Burrito Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Bowl Combo
The Bowl Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)
customizable bowl with choices for rice, protein, and spice level. It includes a side such as naan or samosas and a drink.$13.99
Smoked Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)
customizable bowl with choices for rice, protein, and spice level. It includes a side such as naan or samosas and a drink.$13.99
Food
Traditional Bowls
Wellness Bowls (Digital only)
Biryanis
Wings
Chaat Corner
Sides
Chips$1.99
Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
Plain Naan$2.39
Garlic naan$2.79
Samosa (2)$3.99
Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Mexican Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Pineapple Guac$2.50
Mango salsa$0.99
Extra rice$2.49
Extra Protein$2.95
Extra Curry$2.49
Tortilla$0.49
Empanadilla de Pizza$3.99
Nacho Cheese$1.99
Beverages
Pepsi Sodas - 16.9oz Bottle$2.99
Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.$1.99
Kids Juice$1.49
Mango Lassi$3.49
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Sweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Real brewed iced tea from freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended.$2.99
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Unsweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Iced tea brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color.$2.99
Perrier carbonated Water$2.99
Masala Chai$2.69
Cardamom Chai$2.69
Arizona$2.99
Jarritos
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$2.99
Celsius
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.$3.49
Pepsi zero$2.49
Green Tea$2.99
Orange Juice$2.99OUT OF STOCK
India Uva$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Bottled beer
Dessert
Breakfast
Breakfast Entrees
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Burrito
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with crispy hashbrowns, your choice of smoky bacon or savory sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, fresh pico de gallo, melted cheese, and a drizzle of zesty cilantro chutney for a bold, flavorful breakfast wrap.$8.99
Breakfast Tacos
Soft, Two fluffy naan bread stuffed with crispy hashbrowns, your choice of smoky bacon or savory sausage, fresh pico de gallo, and a zesty cilantro chutney for a deliciously unique breakfast twist.$9.99
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Beverages
Coffee$2.99
Orange Juice$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Mountain Dew