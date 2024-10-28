Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Mandrin FL Mandrin Fl
Featured Items
Tikka Bowls
Combos
Burrito Combo
The Burrito Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Bowl Combo
The Bowl Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)
customizable bowl with choices for rice, protein, and spice level. It includes a side such as naan or samosas and a drink.$13.99
Smoked Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)
customizable bowl with choices for rice, protein, and spice level. It includes a side such as naan or samosas and a drink.$13.99
Traditional Bowls
Wellness Bowls (Digital only)
Biryanis
Wings
Chaat Corner
Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Mexican Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Bhel Puri
Puffed rice, pico and a tangy tamarind sauce, and has a crunchy texture.$6.99
Pani Puri
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.$6.99
Sides
Chips$1.99
Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
Plain Naan$2.39
Garlic naan$2.79
Samosa (2)$3.99
Pineapple Guac$2.50
Mango salsa$0.99
Side Rice$3.49
Extra Protein$2.95
Extra Curry$2.49
Tortilla$0.49
Beverages
Btl. Soda$2.99
Aquafina - 16.9oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.$1.99
Kids Juice$1.49
Mango Lassi$3.49
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Sweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Real brewed iced tea from freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended.$2.99
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Unsweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Iced tea brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color.$2.99
Perrier carbonated Water$2.99
Masala Chai$2.69
Cardamom Chai$2.69
Coffee$2.69OUT OF STOCK
Thumbs up can$1.99
Jamun Shot$3.49OUT OF STOCK
Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$2.99
Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.$2.99
Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.$2.99
Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle$2.99
Bottled beer
Catering
Boxed Lunches
Burritos For 5
Each box includes a burrito with your choices of rice, protein, curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream$60.00
Burrito Bowls For 5
Each box includes a burrito bowl with your choices of rice, protein and curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream$60.00
Naan Tacos For 5
Each box includes a Taco box with your choices of rice, protein and curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream$65.00
Appetizers
Chips and dips (Minimum 15)$45.00
Samosa (Minimum 10)
Vegetable Samosa$8.75
Chili Paneer
Soft Indian cheese with Chili Sauce. Vegetarian$55.00
Vegetable Manchurian
Spiced Vegetables Fritters. Vegan$45.00
Smoked Chicken Wings
Spice level: Medium$65.00
Tikka Masala Chicken Wings
Spice Level: Mild$65.00
Angry Tikka Chicken Wings
Spice Level: Hot$65.00
Entrees
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken in a creamy tomato sauce. Gluten Free$50.00
Paneer Tikka Masala
Soft Indian Cheese in tomato-cream Sauce. Gluten Free and Vegetarian$50.00
Chole Channa
Garbanzo Beans. Vegan and Gluten Free$45.00
Smoked Chicken Tikka Masala
Smoked Chicken in a creamy tomato sauce. Gluten Free$50.00
Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala
Smoked soft Indian cheese in tomato-cream sauce. Gluten free and Vegetarian$50.00
Rice
Chicken Biryani
Fried basmati rice with boneless chicken, vegetables, nuts, and spices.$35.00
Paneer Biryani
Fried basmati rice with Indian soft cheese, vegetables, nuts, and spices.$35.00
Goat Biryani
Fried basmati rice with boneless chicken, vegetables, nuts, and spices.$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Basmati Rice
Serves 10$15.00
Brown Rice
Serves 10$15.00
Beverages
Lemonade (Gallon)$10.00
Sweet Tea (Gallon)$10.00
Unsweet Tea (Gallon)$10.00
Mango Lassi (Gallon)$35.00
Bottle Water (Each)$1.49
Bottle Soda (Each)$2.79
