Tikka Bowls and Tacos

See What We're Cooking Up
Strong flavors and a unique mix of cultures compliment every bowl. This is a Chipotle version of Indian food meets Mexican influence. For your bowls you choose your base (lettuce, brown or cilantro rice, choose your protein (highly suggest the paneer) , and choose your toppings. The line workers are very patient, and will let you sample if you are concerned things are too spicy. As someone that can only handle a low level their knowledge is appreciated! I always get a yummy mango lassi just in case though! Such a value as well as these bowls can feed 2 comfortably! Great options including black beans, mango pico de gallo and a variety of curries and sauces. Service and value and great food… you Can’t go wrong!
Stopped here while traveling, looking for gluten-free options for my wife. We both got the chicken bowls. They were delicious. I wish there was one of these in our town. Very large portions, fresh food. Quick and friendly service.
Lovely place with very nice, quick bite to grab and go with Indian food.
Imagine a Moe's got combined with an Indian Restaurant and you've got this place down.
Smells great when you enter and the people working here were very nice at explaining different items and flavors.
I got some Naan Tacos, each with a different curry and sauce and they were all very good. The Mango Lassi is good here too.
Good food for a fast bite of Indian food without the wait of a standard restaurant. Check them out!
Vegetarian options: Excellent vegetarian options with their Paneer and they even have a vegan meat option I saw too.