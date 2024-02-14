Tikka Bowls and Tacos

Lovely place with very nice, quick bite to grab and go with Indian food.





Imagine a Moe's got combined with an Indian Restaurant and you've got this place down.





Smells great when you enter and the people working here were very nice at explaining different items and flavors.





I got some Naan Tacos, each with a different curry and sauce and they were all very good. The Mango Lassi is good here too.





Good food for a fast bite of Indian food without the wait of a standard restaurant. Check them out!





Vegetarian options: Excellent vegetarian options with their Paneer and they even have a vegan meat option I saw too.