Tikka Bowls and Tacos
Goat Biryani
Goat Biryani
Fried basmati rice with boneless chicken, vegetables, nuts, and spices.
Tikka Bowls and Tacos Locations and Hours
Show Locations
255 S Orange Avenue
(407) 350-0038
255 S Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32081
Open now
•
Closes at 5PM
All hours
View menu
4144 S Cooper St
(682) 323-5771
4144 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76015
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
Mandrin Fl
(904) 479-3335
10131 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
Southside Blvd/ Tapestry Park
(904) 374-7098
4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
St. Johns/ Cr 210
(904) 481-8576
155 Fountains Way, Suite 4, Saint Johns, FL 32259
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
