Welcome to Tikka Bowls and Tacos

Located in the vibrant city of Orlando, FL, Tikka Bowls and Tacos invites you into a welcoming and cozy environment. Our friendly team and a menu filled with delectable dishes make it an ideal spot to relax and enjoy a delicious meal. Whether you're planning a leisurely dinner with family, a quick lunch with friends, or a solo dining experience at the bar, our diverse menu has something for everyone. At Tikka Bowls and Tacos, the atmosphere is laid-back, with laughter and conversation filling the air. Join us for a meal that will leave you with a happy heart, a satisfied appetite, and a smile.