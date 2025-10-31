NOW OPEN IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO
Tikka Bowls - Orlando 255 S Orange Avenue
Tikka Bowls
Combos
Burrito Combo
The Burrito Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Bowl Combo
The Bowl Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)
customizable bowl with choices for rice, protein, and spice level. It includes a side such as naan or samosas and a drink.$13.99
Smoked Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)
customizable bowl with choices for rice, protein, and spice level. It includes a side such as naan or samosas and a drink.$13.99
Food
Traditional Bowls
Wellness Bowls (Digital only)
Biryanis
Wings
Chaat Corner
Sides
Chips$1.99
Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
Plain Naan$2.39
Garlic naan$2.79
Samosa (2)$3.99
Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Mexican Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Pineapple Guac$2.50
Mango salsa$0.99
Extra rice$2.49
Extra Protein$2.95
Extra Curry$2.49
Tortilla$0.49
Chicken Pastelillo$3.99
Beef Pastelillo$3.99
Beverages
Pepsi Sodas - 16.9oz Bottle$2.99
Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.$1.99
Kids Juice$1.49
Mango Lassi$3.49
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Sweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Real brewed iced tea from freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended.$2.99
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Unsweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Iced tea brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color.$2.99
Perrier carbonated Water$2.99
Masala Chai$2.69
Cardamom Chai$2.69
Arizona$2.99
Jarritos
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$2.99