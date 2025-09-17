Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Deer Lake Southside Blvd/ Tapestry Park
Featured Items
Burrito Combo
The Burrito Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Bowl Combo
The Bowl Combo offers customizable options for rice, curry, protein, toppings, and sides (like naan or chips) and includes a drink, with choices like soda or mango lassi (extra cost)$14.99
Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)
Customizable bowl with choices for rice, protein, and spice level. It includes a side such as naan or samosas and a drink.$13.99
Tikka Bowls
Combos
Smoked Tikka Masala Bowl Combo (Traditional)$13.99
Traditional Bowls
Wellness Bowls (Digital only)
Biryanis
Wings (Halal)
Chaat Corner
Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Mexican Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.$7.99
Bhel Puri
Puffed rice, pico and a tangy tamarind sauce, and has a crunchy texture.$6.99
Pani Puri
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.$6.99
Sides
Chips$1.99
Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
Plain Naan$2.39
Garlic naan$2.79
Samosa (2)$3.99
Pineapple Guac$2.50
Mango salsa$0.99
Side Rice$3.49
Extra Protein$2.95
Extra Curry$2.49
Tortilla$0.49
Beverages
Pepsi Sodas - 20oz Bottle$2.99
Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.$1.99
Kids Juice$1.49
Mango Lassi$3.49
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Sweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Real brewed iced tea from freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended.$2.99
Pure Leaf Brewed Iced Tea Unsweet - 16.9oz Bottle
Iced tea brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color.$2.99
Perrier carbonated Water$2.99
Masala Chai$2.69
Cardamom Chai$2.69
Coffee$2.69
Thumbs up can$2.99
Special Chai Mix$2.69
Pepsi - Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$2.99
Mtn Dew - Bottle
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.$2.99
Pepsi Zero Sugar -Bottle
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar$2.99
Diet Pepsi - Bottle
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.$2.99
Dr. Pepper - Bottle$2.99
Root Beer - Bottle
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment$2.99
Crush Orange - Bottle$2.99
Schweppes Ginger Ale - Bottle$2.99
Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea$2.99