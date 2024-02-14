Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Deer Lake Southside Blvd/ Tapestry Park
Tikka Bowls
Biryanis
Wings (Halal)
Chaat Corner
- Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.
- Mexican Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.
- Bhel Puri$5.99
Puffed rice, pico and a tangy tamarind sauce, and has a crunchy texture.
- Pani Puri$5.99
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.
Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.
Sides
- Chips$1.99
- Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
- Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
- Plain Naan$2.29
- Garlic naan$2.49
- Samosa (2)$3.99
- Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.
- Mexican Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.
- Pineapple Guac$2.50
- Mango salsa$0.99
- Side Rice$3.49
- Extra Protein$2.95
- Extra Curry$2.49
- Tortilla$0.49
Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.