Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Dallas 4144 S Cooper St
Tikka Bowls
Wellness Bowls (Digital Only)
- High-Protein Athlete Bowl$10.99
- Gluten-Free Fiesta Bowl$10.99
- Heart-Healthy Bowl$10.99
- Low-Carb Lean Muscle Salad Bowl$10.99
- Anti-Inflammatory Salad Bowl$10.99
- Vegan Power Bowl$10.99
- Vegetarian Energizer Bowl$10.99
Biryanis
Wings (Halal)
Chaat Corner
- Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.
- Mexican Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.
- Pani Puri$5.99
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.
Sides
- Chips$1.99
- Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
- Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
- Plain Naan$2.29
- Garlic naan$2.69
- Samosa (2)$3.99
- Pineapple Guac$2.50
- Mango salsa$0.99
- Side Rice$3.49
- Extra Protein$2.95
- Extra Curry$2.49
- Tortilla$0.49
Beverages
Catering
Burritos For 5
Bowls For 5
Naan Tacos For 5
Tikka Bowls and Tacos Locations and Hours
St. Johns/ Cr 210
(904) 481-8576
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Southside Blvd/ Tapestry Park
(904) 374-7098
Open now • Closes at 9PM
4144 S Cooper St
(682) 323-5771
Open now • Closes at 9PM