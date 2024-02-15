Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Dallas 4144 S Cooper St
Tikka Bowls
Biryanis
Wings (Halal)
- TIkka Masala Wings$7.99+
Mild Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).
- Smoked Tikka Wings$7.99+
Medium Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).
- Angry Tikka Wings$7.99+
Hot Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).
Chaat Corner
- Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.
- Mexican Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.
- Bhel Puri$5.99
Puffed rice, pico and a tangy tamarind sauce, and has a crunchy texture.
- Pani Puri$5.99
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.
Sides
- Chips$1.99
- Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
- Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
- Plain Naan$2.29
- Garlic naan$2.69
- Samosa (2)$3.99
- Pineapple Guac$2.50
- Mango salsa$0.99
- Side Rice$3.49
- Extra Protein$2.95
- Extra Curry$2.49
- Tortilla$0.49