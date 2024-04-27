Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Dallas 4144 S Cooper St
Tikka Bowls
Wellness Bowls (Digital Only)
Biryanis
Wings (Halal)
Chaat Corner
- Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.
- Mexican Samosa Chaat$7.99
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.
- Pani Puri$5.99
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.
Sides
- Chips$1.99
- Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
- Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
- Plain Naan$2.29
- Garlic naan$2.69
- Samosa (2)$3.99
- Pineapple Guac$2.50
- Mango salsa$0.99
- Side Rice$3.49
- Extra Protein$2.95
- Extra Curry$2.49
- Tortilla$0.49
Beverages
Catering
Boxed Lunches
- Burritos For 5$60.00
Each box includes a burrito with your choices of rice, protein, curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream
- Burrito Bowls For 5$60.00
Each box includes a burrito bowl with your choices of rice, protein and curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream
- Naan Tacos For 5$65.00
Each box includes a Taco box with your choices of rice, protein and curry, shredded cheese, Lettuce and cabbage mix, Pico de Gallo, Signature sauce and sour cream
Appetizers
- Chips and dips (Minimum 15)$45.00+
- Samosa (Minimum 10)$8.75+
Vegetable Samosa
- Chili Paneer$55.00
Soft Indian cheese with Chili Sauce. Vegetarian
- Vegetable Manchurian$45.00
Spiced Vegetables Fritters. Vegan
- Smoked Chicken Wings$65.00+
Spice level: Medium
- Tikka Masala Chicken Wings$65.00+
Spice Level: Mild
- Angry Tikka Chicken Wings$65.00+
Spice Level: Hot
Entrees
- Chicken Tikka Masala$50.00
Chicken in a creamy tomato sauce. Gluten Free
- Paneer Tikka Masala$50.00
Soft Indian Cheese in tomato-cream Sauce. Gluten Free and Vegetarian
- Chole Channa$45.00
Garbanzo Beans. Vegan and Gluten Free
- Smoked Chicken Tikka Masala$50.00
Smoked Chicken in a creamy tomato sauce. Gluten Free
- Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala$50.00
Smoked soft Indian cheese in tomato-cream sauce. Gluten free and Vegetarian
Rice
- Chicken Biryani$35.00+
Fried basmati rice with boneless chicken, vegetables, nuts, and spices.
- Paneer Biryani$35.00+
Fried basmati rice with Indian soft cheese, vegetables, nuts, and spices.
- Goat Biryani$35.00+
Fried basmati rice with boneless chicken, vegetables, nuts, and spices.
- Basmati Rice$15.00
Serves 10
- Brown Rice$15.00
Serves 10